Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County

Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision near Wixon Valley.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - Consider it a miracle nobody was seriously hurt Sunday in a crash that resulted in a car being split in half on Highway 21.

It happened near Wixon Valley, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A spokesman tells KBTX a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on SH 21 and swerved to miss a vehicle turning into a private driveway. The Malibu went across the center median into the westbound lane and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup.

Only the driver in the Malibu suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Joesph in Bryan. The driver of the pickup did not require transport to a hospital.

The crash continues to be investigated by state troopers.

