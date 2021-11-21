Advertisement

Downtown Bryan businesses host annual Wine & Wassail

Shoppers sampling wine at Bird's Nest gifts and Antiques in Downtown Bryan.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With a wine glass in hand, shoppers made their way in and out of Downtown Bryan businesses Saturday for the annual Wine & Wassail, sip, and shop event.

Tickets for the event ranged between $25 and $35. Ticket profits from this event will support Voices for Children, a nonprofit located in Downtown Bryan whose mission is to provide volunteer advocates who ensure children who have experienced abuse or neglect have a safe and permanent home.

One Wine & Wassail ticket included a wine glass, wine tastings at participating businesses, a tote bag, and a map of all participating merchants in Downtown Bryan.

Small business owners say unique events like these get everyone in the holiday spirit and help bring in new customers.

“It brings in customers into our store,” said Crissy Sayers, Birds Nest Gifts and Antiques Manager. " There’s a lot of events in downtown that you know, they feature downtown but this one, customers are coming into your store, looking around, sampling wine with their friends. It makes it a fun night.”

