Free turkey giveaway happening Sunday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 700 turkeys are being shared in the 4th annual Turkey Giveaway Sunday, November 21, at Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in downtown Bryan. The address is 501 W 31st Street.

The event is first-come, first-serve and there’s no registration necessary. 750 turkeys are available.

Sponsored by:

Capital Flooring, Roger Villanueva, Rosa Barron Villanueva, Lonestar, GC3, Mark & Monica Martinez, Bryan/College Station Toyota, Jason Pennell, Stephanie Pennell, Yesterday’s & Joe’s Place, and Jason Seymour

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.