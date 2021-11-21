Kats take No. 1 seed in FCS Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE – The road to Frisco will go through Huntsville after the Sam Houston Bearkats were named the No. 1 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs when the bracket was revealed on Sunday afternoon by the NCAA.

The reigning national champions, Sam Houston will host each game on the way to the national title game, beginning with the second round after earning a first-round bye with its seed selection.

Sam Houston will take on the winner of the opening-round matchup between Stephen F. Austin and UIW, the Southland champions.

The second-round game will be at 2:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, December 4 at Bowers Stadium.

Single-game tickets for the December 4 game will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday and can be purchased at GoBearkats.com or by calling the Bearkat Ticket Office at 936-294-1729.

Season ticket holders can purchase their tickets for the game immediately and are encouraged to call the Bearkat Ticket Office to do so.