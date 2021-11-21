Advertisement

Kids, teens invited Sunday to join event teaching care for cats

Sunday’s event hosted by Six Kittens Rescue is 4 - 6 p.m. at Copperfield Park in Bryan
By Rusty Surette
Nov. 21, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six Kittens Rescue, a local non-profit kitten rescue, is hosting an event Sunday, November 21, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Copperfield Park in Bryan for kids to learn how to become kitten heroes. The address is 5001 Canterbury Drive.

This program is sponsored by Orphan Kitten Club.

“Our goal is to help youth become familiar with rescue work and instill animal compassion and advocacy in their everyday lives by educating youth more about kitten care and animal welfare issues,” said the organization.

Children will learn how to make kitten toys, fleece blankets & bedding, and scratcher toys. There will be activities for kids ages 3 and up, there will be snacks for all, and special gifts for the kids who participate. There is no charge.

Six Kittens Rescue will also announce the coloring book calendar contest with some inspirational printouts for kids to color.

They will also be making Dot Spots: feral cat winter shelters.

“Why is it called Dot Spot? We recently experienced one of the worst freezes in history. Many residents in our community were without power for several days, with the inside of homes reaching below freezing temperatures. Unfortunately, we were not able to check on our feral colonies at this time due to severe icy conditions on the roads. While we did provide shelters to help keep them warm, we did lose some of our ferals, including Dot. Dot was one of our oldest feral cats that we fed on a nightly basis. We would like to create shelters with children so they can directly see the impact of the work they are doing in Dot’s memory,” said the organization.

