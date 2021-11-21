Ohio State jumps to No. 2 past Alabama, Cincinnati

(AP) - Ohio State is now No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping three spots past No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the seventh consecutive week. Alabama slipped past Cincinnati last week and then Ohio State leapfrogged them both after routing Michigan State.

Notre Dame is up to a season-high No. 5 and Michigan will go into its game against Ohio State ranked No. 6. Oklahoma State moved to a season-high No. 7 and is one of three Big 12 teams in the top 10, along with No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma. Mississippi rounds out the top 10 at No. 8.

