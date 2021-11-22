Aggies Fall To Badgers In Maui Opener

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M fell to 4-1 on the season after falling to Wisconsin, 69-58, in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

· Texas A&M’s all-time record at the Maui Invitational is 1-3.

· The Aggies’ all-time record against Wisconsin moves to 0-2.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies stormed out of the gates taking an early 13-2 in the first 3:14 of the game.

· With the Aggies ahead 18-10, the Maroon & White utilized an 8-0 run over the next 1:33 to take a 16-point lead, 26-10, their largest of the game.

· Texas A&M drained 10 3-pointers, marking the second time this season they have hit 10-or-more threes in a game. The Aggies shot 53.8-percent from beyond the arc in the first half.

· The seven 3-pointers in the first half was the highest this season and most since the Aggies hit seven in the first half at Arkansas on March 6, 2020.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Javonte Brown, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the fourth time this season (4-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson led the team in scoring with 15 points off the bench. Jackson has scored in double figures in the last four games, and is averaging 14.0 points per game over the four-game span.

· Jackson also led the team in rebounding with five and tied for the team lead with two steals with Henry Coleman III.

· Marcus Williams dished out five assists, marking the second team this season and 16th time of his career he has led his team in assists.

· Javonte Brown matched his career high with two blocks.