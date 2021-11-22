AMCHS basketball player to play first home game since getting shot in July

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School basketball player Kaden Lewis is set to make an emotional return to the court on Monday when he plays in his first home game since getting shot at a city park four months ago.

He was in the right place at the wrong time. That’s how Kaden’s family described the moment he was shot while playing the game he loves at John Crompton Park on July 27. The bullet pierced Lewis’ right lung and put him in critical condition at St. Joseph Hospital.

”I thought that somebody had shot me with a water bottle, so I looked back at my friend, and then I looked at my shoulder, and I just saw a hole in my shoulder,” Lewis said. “That’s when I started hearing the bullets, and I took off running.”

Police say Lewis was shot by a man after an argument with his girlfriend led him to shoot at the crowd in the park.

Doctors said it would take Lewis about six months to make a full recovery. The 16-year-old high school junior was back on the basketball court after only three.

”Trying to get my shoulder to like lift and for me be able to throw things, that was probably like the hardest part of it,” Lewis said.

“While he was in the hospital, he really couldn’t feed himself. He couldn’t move much,” Kaden’s father Clifton Lewis said. “But St. Joseph got him going real quick.”

A&M Consolidated Varsity Assistant Coach Jeremy Cunningham says Kaden is the kid who every time he comes into the gym, he’s going to give the coaches a fist bump and ask them how they’re doing. He’s just a joy to be around, Cunningham says.

”I’m not surprised at all with him being back early,” Cunningham said. “I know the team, we’re all excited to have him back, and this is where he needs to be. If anyone knows Kaden, we know he cannot stay off court. He wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Clifton says his son’s speedy recovery is a testament to his love of basketball, and he’s looking forward to his first steps back on his home court.

”It’s going to feel good from where he came from, from that injury,” Clifton said. “It was a scary injury there. It was hard on him and the family. I feel good just to even see him back smiling again.”

Cunningham says Monday’s game marking Lewis’ homecoming return won’t just be an exciting moment for Kaden, his family, and the entire team, but an opportunity to celebrate having him back.

”His adrenaline is going to be pumping,” Cunningham said. “He’s going to be real animated, I’m sure, so I’ll probably have to call him over, talk crazy to him, get him to settle down, and then he’ll be ready to play and put on a show for us.”

Lewis says he’s really looking forward to having the fans behind him again, especially since COVID kept them from coming to games last season. He’s excited to contribute to a team looking to make the state tournament and claim its first state title in school history.

“I really love this game of basketball, and I want to be out here with my teammates that are behind me,” Lewis said. “It’s going to feel good with all the fans coming back out to watch us play.”

The Tigers will take on Midway from Waco Monday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.