Be Remarkable: Rudder High employee helping students succeed in the classroom

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students learning English as a second language may understand what’s being said but may not always understand the meaning or context of what’s being taught, and that can present even more challenges in a classroom. Our Be Remarkable winner this week is making sure those students get the help they need and deserve.

Nancy Keefauver is the EL coordinator at Rudder High School. Her days are spent teaching, guiding, and mentoring students who may at times struggle with the English language while learning.

“Here at Rudder we’re all about them being successful and a lot of these kids just need a little bit of help getting things figured out,” said Keefauver. “I tell them every time I meet with them, God brought me here to work with them and to help them.”

Nancy’s dedication to her job is what landed her on the Be Remarkable nomination list.

“Because she’s just completely selfless. She spends before school, after school, Saturdays, helping these students. She spends her own money to buy snacks and other things for them. She tracks down every single kid and makes sure that they understand what they need to do to be successful. She then supports them in doing what they need to do to be successful,” said her colleague Carolyn Lowry.

“Nancy’s role is critical to their success. She is the bridge between the world they don’t understand and the one they do. She tracks their progress, gives them the bite they need to be successful today, and then follows up on their progress. I have one girl who was in a freshman CTE overview class who now has chosen to take PLTW Engineering. The only reason she decided to take engineering is that Nancy supported her through the freshman class,” said Lowry.

Keefauver said being nominated for the Be Remarkable award is an honor.

“It’s like validation for what I’m doing. Especially in the education field, you don’t always get validated on a weekly basis or a daily basis. And so, the fact that these guys are doing this means a lot,” said Keefauver.

