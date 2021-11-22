Advertisement

Blinn Board of Trustees approves $30.95 million construction project

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College District Board of Trustees authorized a $30.95 million construction project.

The project includes construction of an almost 45,000-square-foot administration building at the location of the former Rivergate Church. The facility will house the bookstore, police department, administrative office and student services.

The college will also extend Nash Street to create a new campus entrance with an accompanying monument sign, and demolish the existing church, adjacent structures, and the Bryan Campus S Building. The administration building should be ready for move-in by fall 2023, according to Blinn.

During the meeting the board also named the new Brenham Campus student housing complex Prairie Lea Hall which will be open for use in fall 2022.

The board also authorized the college to negotiate and execute contracts for:

  • the purchase of furniture, fixtures, and equipment for the RELLIS Campus administration building;
  • engineering services related to the College Avenue street and sidewalk realignment on the Brenham Campus;
  • engineering services and to seek proposals for construction related to chiller replacement and building automation upgrades on the Bryan Campus;
  • and architectural services and to seek proposals for construction related to interior upgrades and access control upgrades on the Bryan Campus.

