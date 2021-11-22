Advertisement

College Station Noon Lions Club sets up for annual Christmas tree sale

Their will be almost 500 trees for purchase
cs noon lions club christmas
cs noon lions club christmas(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An over 60-year tradition continues for College Station Noon Lions Club. This morning they were up bright and early setting up for their annual Christmas tree sale.

This year they have almost 500 trees that will be available for purchase. All of the proceeds will be going to charities and organizations around the area including the Fun For All Playground, Texas Lions Camp and the Lion Leader Dog Program.

College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree sales Co-Chair Carl Stewart says that there is nothing like getting a real tree for your home.

“Trees bring people together and they start decorating their tree and these trees will last a good long time, more than people would think. And it’s just a gathering of the whole family and a celebration of family,” said Stewart.

The trees will go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. You can find College Station Noon Lion’s Club Christmas tree lot on Texas Avenue and West King Cole Drive across from ILTexas Aggieland High School.

