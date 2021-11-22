Costco clearing property for new College Station store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A long-awaited retailer in College Station is now in the early phases of construction.

Costco has started preparing their new site in College Station’s Midtown. The city tells us the company closed on the property two weeks ago and they’ve already had a pre-construction meeting.

City staff are hopeful the new Costco will open by the end of next year.

“They’ve set a goal or we’ve set a goal in our agreement with them that they’d be opening no later than 2023. But they’ve set a more ambitious goal so I have no doubt that they’re going to be building and just getting up. You know people are very excited about Costco coming to town,” said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

The new Costco will be built on Midtown Drive, on property southeast of Christ United Methodist Church.

