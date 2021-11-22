Advertisement

Crime Stoppers investigating credit card abuse on Texas A&M campus

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.
Person of interest in credit card abuse/burglary of a vehicle case
Person of interest in credit card abuse/burglary of a vehicle case(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Law enforcement have identified a person of interest in burglary of a vehicle and credit card abuse investigation.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 19 on the Texas A&M University campus. The person of interest was seen on camera at two locations using a stolen credit card, according to crime stoppers.

Authorities said the same person was captured on camera driving a white, newer model Nissan SUV, possibly a Murano, with no front license plate.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

