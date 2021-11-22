Jingle Bell Market returns to promote local businesses and charity after COVID cancelation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Jingle Bell Market made its return to Pebble Creek Country Club on Sunday.

There were 30 vendors selling a wide variety of goods, ranging from food and treats, jewelry, and décor. The first Jingle Bell Market was put on back in 2014, but it was canceled for the first time last year due to COVID-19.

Megan Bock is the event’s founder and creator. She says the market is all about supporting local businesses and causes to kick off the holiday shopping season.

”It’s extra special this year. We haven’t done this in two years, so we’re kind of jump starting it again,” Bock said. “The vendors are excited. The community is ready to have the shopping back, and of course, we’re thankful to be able to raise awareness for a charity again.”

This year’s charity support was BCS Together, which helps vulnerable children and families in the community. All proceeds from the market’s raffle and silent auction, to which each of the participating vendors donated at least one item, are donated to the nonprofit.

“Our goal is to select a charity that may not be as well known, so that we not only can raise funds for that charity, but also raise awareness,” Bock said. “We love BCS Together. They are a newer charity, so we wanted the community to know about them.”

Bock says the Jingle Bell Market has raised as much as $9,000 for its selected charity during past events.

