Local businesses team up to give away hundreds of free turkeys

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several businesses again teamed up this year in Bryan to give away hundreds of free turkeys to area families.

The businesses making this possible through sponsorships include Reserve at Cottonwood Creek, Capital Flooring, Lonestar GC3, Yesterday’s, Joe’s Place and Bryan College Station Toyota. Ruffino Meats was also there to assist with the giveaway.

Sunday’s giveaway was at Reserve at Cottonwood Creek and Roger Villanueva has hosted this for four years now.

“It’s putting food on the table, of course, but it’s also just a little simple gesture to say, hey, we care. We’re thinking about you. We know we’re coming off of a rough year. We’re ready to kind of get back to some normalcy and we’ll be here every year doing it,” said Roger Villanueva.

Bryan College Station Toyota General Manager Jason Pennell says the event is a way to say thank you to a community that has supported them.

“What it means for me personally, is showing how much this community comes together and how we all work together in times of need to help each other and to be there for each other,” said Pennell.

Volunteers say there is no better way to spend the day than by extending a helping hand.

“The look on their faces is what’s the best part about it,” said volunteer Paul Torres.

