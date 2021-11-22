Advertisement

NOAA releases December weather outlook as La Niña takes hold

No surprise: Texas forecast calls for a drier and warmer than average outlook
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cooler waters over the Equatorial Pacific. La Niña -- the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation climate pattern -- now has a 90% high probability of lasting through the upcoming winter months. Those cool water temperatures on the large mean warmer and drier conditions for Texas and the Brazos Valley.

DECEMBER OUTLOOK

Last Thursday, NOAA released the one-month outlook for the month of December. Falling in line with what is expected in a La Niña winter, drier and warmer-than-average conditions are favored for the Brazos Valley.

Outlook for temperatures, on average, in December
Outlook for temperatures, on average, in December(KBTX)

The agency is leaning toward a 40% - 50% chance of above-average temperatures in the Brazos Valley for the final month of the year.

Outlook for precipitation throughout the month of December.
Outlook for precipitation throughout the month of December.(KBTX)

Along with the entire southern stretch of the United States -- from West to East Coast -- the month’s outlook calls for a 50% - 60% chance of below-average rainfall.

WHAT IS AVERAGE FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

  • Average High for the Month: 63.4°
December 1st Average HighDecember 31st Average High
66.4°61.3°
  • Average Low for the Month: 42.8°
December 1st Average LowDecember 31st Average Low
45.4°41.1°
  • Average Rainfall: 3.71″ (4th Wettest Month of the Year)

WINTER OUTLOOK

The Climate Prediction Center also released the updated winter outlook Thursday, solidifying the idea of a warmer and drier winter as a whole. Details about how La Niña influences the weather pattern locally and why cold snaps are still expected at times are included in the video above.

READ: TEXAS GRID VULNERABLE TO BLACKOUTS DURING SEVERE WINTER WEATHER, EVEN WITH NEW PREPARATIONS, ERCOT ESTIMATES SHOW

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police takes suspect into custody after 5 hour long standoff
Suspect arrested after barricading inside of RV in Bryan
Texas A&M Football
How to watch the Texas A&M vs Prairie View A&M game this weekend
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision...
Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 11/21
Sunday Night Weather Update 11/21
Saturday Evening Weather Update 11/20
Saturday Evening Weather Update 11/20
Friday Evening Weather Update 11/19
Friday Evening Weather Update 11/19
The lunar eclipse as captured by KBTX Weather Watcher Randall Light.
GOOD NIGHT, MOON: Eclipse dazzles Brazos Valley overnight