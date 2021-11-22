NOAA releases December weather outlook as La Niña takes hold

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cooler waters over the Equatorial Pacific. La Niña -- the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation climate pattern -- now has a 90% high probability of lasting through the upcoming winter months. Those cool water temperatures on the large mean warmer and drier conditions for Texas and the Brazos Valley.

DECEMBER OUTLOOK

Last Thursday, NOAA released the one-month outlook for the month of December. Falling in line with what is expected in a La Niña winter, drier and warmer-than-average conditions are favored for the Brazos Valley.

Outlook for temperatures, on average, in December (KBTX)

The agency is leaning toward a 40% - 50% chance of above-average temperatures in the Brazos Valley for the final month of the year.

Outlook for precipitation throughout the month of December. (KBTX)

Along with the entire southern stretch of the United States -- from West to East Coast -- the month’s outlook calls for a 50% - 60% chance of below-average rainfall.

WHAT IS AVERAGE FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY?

Average High for the Month: 63.4°

December 1st Average High December 31st Average High 66.4° 61.3°

Average Low for the Month: 42.8°

December 1st Average Low December 31st Average Low 45.4° 41.1°

Average Rainfall: 3.71″ (4th Wettest Month of the Year)

WINTER OUTLOOK

The Climate Prediction Center also released the updated winter outlook Thursday, solidifying the idea of a warmer and drier winter as a whole. Details about how La Niña influences the weather pattern locally and why cold snaps are still expected at times are included in the video above.

