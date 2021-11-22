Advertisement

Police investigation happening at College Station motel

Police confirm officers were called to the motel in the 2300 block of Texas Avenue near Brentwood Drive for a “welfare concern”.
By Rusty Surette and Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s an active police investigation happening Monday afternoon at a motel in College Station.

Police confirm officers were called to the motel in the 2300 block of Texas Avenue near Brentwood Drive for a “welfare concern.”

Currently, a portion of the business is blocked off with crime scene tape and multiple officers are on the scene. A spokesman for the police department said those officers are investigating what happened and will provide more details when they become available.

No other information was immediately available.

