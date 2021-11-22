Schmid earns WAC Offensive Player of the Week

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Eric Schmid, Tarleton’s Sean Walton and Stephen F. Austin’s Max Quick have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for November 15 through November 21.

Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback from The Woodlands, Texas, earns honors for the second-straight week after leading the Bearkats to a second-consecutive undefeated regular season with a 35-9 win at Abilene Christian. Schmid finished the day with 244 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-32 passing, posting a 151.2 efficiency rating. The win clinched the WAC regular season title outright and helped the ‘Kats earn the number one overall seed in the 2021 FCS Playoffs, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday.

Walton, a senior defensive lineman from Perryton, Texas, ended his collegiate career on a high note, recording eight tackles, including a pair of sacks and four tackles-for-loss, as the Texans blew out Central Arkansas, 24-3, at home. Both his two sacks and four tackles-for-loss were team-highs for the 2021 season.

Quick, a sophomore punter from Lufkin, Texas, continued to boom the ball, punting four times for an average of 45.5 yards, including a long of 56 yards, in a 42-6 win at Lamar. Of his four kicks, one fell within the 20 and one was a touchback.

Other offensive nominees: Dixie State’s Keith Davis finished the season strong, catching seven passes for 146 yards in a loss to Missouri State … Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson became just the second ‘Jack to surpass 3,000 yards receiving, catching six passes for 164 yards in a 42-6 win at Lamar … Tarleton’s Javy McDonald rushed the ball 12 times for 146 yards and one score as the Texans earned a 24-3 win over Central Arkansas.

Other defensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Brian Bullock totaled 14 tackles, including three solo stops, in the Wildcats’ 25-9 loss to top-ranked Sam Houston … Dixie State’s Tyrell Grayson recorded his team-high fifth double-digit tackle game with 12 stops in a home loss to Missouri State … Sam Houston’s Trevor Williams led the Bearkats with six tackles and helped hold ACU to just 91 yards rushing in a 35-9 win at Abilene Christian … Stephen F. Austin’s Brevin Randle led the SFA defense with six tackles, including a sack, in a 42-6 win at Lamar.

Other special teams nominees: Abilene Christian’s Blair Zepeda was 3-for-3 on field goals with a long of 48 as the Wildcats fell to top-ranked Sam Houston, 35-9 … Lamar’s Bailey Giffen was 2-for-2 on field goals and averaged 32.9 yards on seven punts as the Cardinals ended the season with a home loss to Stephen F. Austin … Tarleton’s Jake Walrath recorded two 50-plus yard punts and averaged 42.0 on three kicks as the Texans earned a 24-3 win over Central Arkansas.