SHSU recreation center to undergo major renovation project

SHSU moving forward with recreation center upgrades
SHSU moving forward with recreation center upgrades
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The recreation center at Sam Houston State University is about to undergo a major renovation expansion project.

The project is part of the Capital Improvements Program and it was approved by the System Board of Regents at their regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 18.

It will be located east of the current recreation center and consists of a 9,100 square foot addition and 21,575 square feet of renovations to the existing building, according to a press release from the university.

The project will also include an NCAA-regulation basketball court, two cross courts and bleachers for seating.

SHSU said adjacent areas will be renovated to create new lobby space, the current building’s north entrance lobby and offices will be renovated. The project also includes a new cardio workout studio.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2022.

