Six Kittens Rescue launches Kitten Youth Directive Sunday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six Kittens Rescue hosted its first ever Kitten Youth Directive at Copperfield Park Sunday afternoon.

The nonprofit’s co-founder Mallori Girard says the event it’s designed to be an educational event for kids to inspire them to get involved in rescue and advocacy.

”We are combining our passion for giving back to the community and helping the cats of Bryan-College Station, and also instilling a sense of contribution and compassion in the youth of our community towards the feral cats and the homeless kittens that are, I’m sure everyone knows, everywhere in Bryan-College Station,” Girard said.

Kids engaged in activities that included making blankets and toys for kittens, a coloring station with calendars and educational sheets, and a place where they could help make shelters for feral cats.

“Not only is it teaching our youth that the animals need help, but it’s instilling a sense of compassion and contribution in our youth that’s going to lead them to be better members of our community who give back to it more often,” Girard said.

Six Kittens Rescue is part of a grant organization called Orphan Kitten Club. A program they started called Kira’s Kitten Fund played a role in making Sunday’s event possible.

