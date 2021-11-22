Advertisement

Track & Field Hosts Pentathlon Intrasquad Scrimmage

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to host the 18th Annual Championship Pentathlon Intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday Nov. 23 at 2:45 p.m. at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

“I’ve done this testing for 40-plus years and the results are really indicative of an individual’s fitness level as well as their competitiveness. That’s why we do this,” head coach Pat Henry said. “We want to understand who is ready to compete. Even though it may not be their main event, if they have a bad standing long jump, they forget about it and move forward and do a good standing triple jump or they have a good throw. That’s what we are trying to figure out, who does a poor job at that and who does a good job at it.”

The pentathlon consists of the 30m dash, standing long jump, standing triple jump, overhead back throw and between the legs forward throw. The men’s team is split into three teams of 15 athletes each, while the women’s team is split into two teams of 15 athletes. Following each event performance, athletes are awarded a point value based on a performance chart, which is added to a team total.

Prior to the start of the pentathlon, the 800m group will run 1,000m time trials at 3 p.m.

18th Annual Championship Pentathlon Timeline

2:45 p.m. – Doors Open

3:00 p.m. – 1,000m Time Trials

3:30 p.m. – Pentathlon Starts

6:00 p.m. – Expected Finish

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

