Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Navasota street named quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets Contest

Washington Avenue In Navasota
Washington Avenue In Navasota(Conner Beene)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota’s Washington Avenue has been named as a quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” contest.

The contest is celebrating main streets as the “backbone” of cities and towns that play an important role in local economies. The economic vitality of Washington Avenue is one way city officials say they will continue on the road to recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The street has been the city’s main thoroughfare since the mid 1800s. According to a press release, the streets were then lined with cotton bales ready to be loaded onto railroad cars, now Washington Avenue is a major connector to Houston, College Station and Austin.

More than 494,000 total votes were cast for 216 nominees during the nominations phase. Voting for semifinalists runs through Dec. 12, with the winner of the contest announced on Dec. 20. People can vote up to 25 times a day. To vote online for quarterfinalists in the “America’s Main Streets” contest, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision...
Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The most severe scenario considered by ERCOT for this winter — very high demand for power,...
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
Bryan police takes suspect into custody after 5 hour long standoff
Suspect arrested after barricading inside of RV in Bryan
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Steve and Linda Vincent, long time supporters of the Bush School of Government and Public...
Treat of the Day: Donors fund Texas A&M 41 Award
Texas A&M team advances to world finals round of programming contest
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M team advances to world finals round of International Collegiate Programming Contest
Treat of the Day: Luke Sanders wins 1st place in the Houston Hunger Summit
Treat of the Day: Luke Sanders wins 1st place in the Houston Hunger Summit
Treat of the Day: Leo Micklitz named Bryan Noon Lions Club C-T-E Student of the Month in October
Treat of the Day: Leo Micklitz named Bryan Noon Lions Club C-T-E Student of the Month in October