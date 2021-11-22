Treat of the Day: Navasota street named quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets Contest

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota’s Washington Avenue has been named as a quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” contest.

The contest is celebrating main streets as the “backbone” of cities and towns that play an important role in local economies. The economic vitality of Washington Avenue is one way city officials say they will continue on the road to recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The street has been the city’s main thoroughfare since the mid 1800s. According to a press release, the streets were then lined with cotton bales ready to be loaded onto railroad cars, now Washington Avenue is a major connector to Houston, College Station and Austin.

More than 494,000 total votes were cast for 216 nominees during the nominations phase. Voting for semifinalists runs through Dec. 12, with the winner of the contest announced on Dec. 20. People can vote up to 25 times a day. To vote online for quarterfinalists in the “America’s Main Streets” contest, click here.

