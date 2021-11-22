What to serve before the big Thanksgiving meal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have trouble keeping your friends and family out of the kitchen while you’re trying to prep the big meal? H-E-B has a few easy recipes to keep them fed but not full.

Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection stopped by Monday morning to show the BVTM crew how it’s done. Here are the recipes you saw on the show, including an easy fall cocktail.

Butternut Squash Soup

1 jar Orti di Calabria Butternut Squash Sauce

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups heavy cream

1-2 teaspoons Adams Reserve Holiday Rub, to taste

4 slices Better Than Good Pecan Smoked Bacon, diced and cooked

Combine Butternut Squash Sauce, broth and cream in a large saucepan. Heat to simmering and simmer for 10 minutes. Ladle into bowls and garnish with bacon.

Raspberry Chipotle BBQ Sausages

1 package H-E-B Cranberry Sausage links, sliced, or Cranberry Smokies

½ cup Four Star Provisions Raspberry Chipotle or Cran Razz Sauce

½ cup of your favorite BBQ Sauce (Optional)

Place sausages in a saucepan or slow cooker along with the Raspberry Sauce and barbecue sauce, if desired. Warm through and serve.

Pineapple Habanero & Bacon Cheese Ball

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup Four Star Provisions Pineapple Habanero Sauce

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

¼ cup cooked crumbled bacon

3 green onions, finely chopped

¾ cup finely chopped pecans

Combine softened cream cheese and Pineapple Sauce in a medium bowl. Mix until well blended. Fold in Cheddar, bacon and green onion. Cover and chill 1 hour.

Form mixture into 2 equal sized cheese balls. Roll each in pecans. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 2 days until ready to serve.

Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. Discard wrap; place cheese ball on a plate and serve with crackers.

Cranberry Spiced Mulled Wine

3 cups Honey Crisp Apple Cider

3 cups Rancho La Gloria Spiced Cranberry Cocktail

2 tablespoons Mulling spice (purchased, or make your own with recipe below). Spices can be put in a tea ball or tied in cheesecloth

for easy removal before serving,

*For larger batches, use a ratio of 1part apple cider to 1 part Spiced Cranberry Cocktail

Mulling spice :

1 tablespoon cinnamon or two cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 oz. whole cloves

1 orange peel

Mix ingredients in pot and simmer for 10 minutes.

Strain with fine mesh strainer and serve hot!

