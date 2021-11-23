Adam C. Sinn contributes $20 million to Texas A&M University’s Department of Finance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Texas A&M Foundation Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications Dunae Reader

A $10 million gift—and a pledge for an additional $10 million—from Adam C. Sinn ‘00, a commodities trader and owner of Aspire Commodities, will help Mays Business School’s Department of Finance enhance the quality of education it provides and offer financial support to undergraduate and graduate students.

“I applaud Mr. Sinn’s willingness to invest in our university,” said Dr. M. Katherine Banks, president of Texas A&M University. “Contributions such as these not only help elevate the department but provide a brighter future to our students for generations to come. We appreciate his support of our mission.”

In recognition of Sinn’s $10 million gift through the Texas A&M Foundation, the department has been renamed the Adam C. Sinn ‘00 Department of Finance. This is the second named department at Mays, following the naming of the James Benjamin Department of Accounting in 2017.

“On behalf of Mays Business School, I want to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Mr. Sinn for his extremely generous support,” said Dr. Duane Ireland, interim dean. “Through Mr. Sinn’s gift, we will have opportunities to continuously increase the value of our students’ educational experiences. The type of support we are receiving from Mr. Sinn reflects the unique relationship between Mays Business School and Texas A&M University with former students.”

Sinn’s gift includes $7.5 million for undergraduate and graduate scholarships to assist finance students whose financial challenges might prevent them from attending college. The gift will support students from Sinn’s hometown in Hoopeston, Illinois, and nearby Cissna Park, Illinois, as well as those from Dorado, Puerto Rico, where he maintains a residence today.

If there is an insufficient number of eligible finance students from those regions, a portion of Sinn’s gift will benefit Aggies enrolled in Mays’ Trading, Risk and Investments Program (TRIP), which prepares participants in the fields of energy trading, investments and risk management. Sinn’s gift will cover part of participants’ graduate fees as well as a portion of their undergraduate tuition.

“I want others to not have a financial burden so they can attend the best university on the planet,” Sinn said, adding that these scholarships will also help position finance students to be successful in their lives after college. “Scholarships will help these students attend programs such as TRIP that prepare them for an advanced finance career. Ultimately, this will significantly improve the student’s financial trajectory.”

The remaining portion of his gift will enhance the department’s ability to recruit top faculty, as well as create and expand high-impact programs and activities that provide finance students with

cutting-edge academic knowledge and industry best practices. These may include the Master of Science in Finance, career development offerings, educational travel opportunities, etiquette dinners and innovative opportunities, such as Aggies on Wall Street and the Reveille Fund—a student-run investment fund—and more. These offerings are designed to create well-rounded graduates who can make an immediate impact when they start their careers.

In addition to the current gift, Sinn pledged an additional $10 million gift to be funded over the next five years in support of student and faculty success initiatives in the department.

“When we can do more as a finance department, it’s not only our department and the students in Mays who win. Texas A&M also wins,” said Interim Department Head Christa Bouwman.

Mays’ finance department is on the rise, thanks to increasing campus interdisciplinary partnerships and growing prospective student interest. More than 1,000 Aggies are enrolled in finance programs for the 2021-22 academic year, a 30% increase over the past five years.

The undergraduate finance program ranked 34th nationally in 2021 by U.S. News and World Report. In 2021, Eduniversal Best Masters rated the department’s Master’s in Real Estate Management 3rd globally and the graduate portion of TRIP 15th globally. Also in 2021, the department’s Master of Science in Finance Program was ranked 10th among U.S. public programs by TFE Times.

Sinn, a 2001 graduate of the department, grew up in Hoopeston, Illinois. He initially attended Southern Methodist University on numerous scholarships before transferring to Texas A&M, drawn by its culture and camaraderie. After graduation, he briefly worked in accounting and finance jobs before he was in the right place at the right time—without a job when Lehman Brothers folded—to step into energy trading.

“People sometimes end up in a spot due to sudden life circumstances,” said Sinn, who now operates one of the largest speculative trading firms in the commodity market. “It’s what you do with that situation that can determine the course of your future and whether you reach the next level. Through these scholarships, I hope to lay the foundation so that at some point in time, these students can bet on themselves like I was able to do when they need to. The person who is financially burdened by rising educational costs may be unable to take that shot.”

About Mays Business School

At Mays Business School, our vision is to advance the world’s prosperity. Our mission is to be a vibrant learning organization that creates impactful knowledge and develops transformational leaders. Mays Business School educates more than 6,400 undergraduate, masters, and doctoral students in accounting, finance, management, management information systems, marketing, and supply chain management. Mays consistently ranks among the top public business schools for its programs and faculty research.

About the Texas A&M Foundation

The Texas A&M Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aspires to be among the most trusted philanthropies in higher education. It builds a brighter future for Texas A&M University, one relationship at a time. To learn more, visit txamfoundation.com.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.