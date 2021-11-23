Aggies Top Butler, 57-50, in Maui Invitational

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 57, Butler 50

Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M improved to 5-1 on the year after defeating Butler, 57-50. The Aggies are 5-1 after the first six games for the second time under third-year head coach Buzz Williams.

· Texas A&M’s all-time record at the Maui Invitational is 2-3.

· The Aggies’ all-time record against Butler moves to 1-0.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M closed out the first half on a 16-3 run and took at 33-21 lead in to the half. The Aggies only allowed five points in the final 9:03 of the first stanza.

· For the game, A&M forced 19 turnovers forced and scored 21 points off turnovers. In the first half, Texas A&M forced 13 turnovers and turned those in to 17 points.

· The Aggies held Butler to 5-of-20 shooting from three, tying the lowest threes made by an opponent this season.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Javonte Brown, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the fourth time this season (5-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson led the Aggies offensively with 15 points off the bench, marking his fifth-consecutive game with at least 13 points. Over the five-game stretch, Jackson is averaging 14.2 pointers per game.

· Jackson was also a menace on the defensive end, recording a career-high five steals. Jackson’s previous high was four, which he did twice with the most recent coming against Mississippi State on Feb. 22, 2020.

· Henry Coleman III led the team in rebounding with 10 while scoring eight points.

· Ethan Henderson registered a season-high seven points on 3-of-4 shooting while blocking a season-high two shots.