A&M Consolidated basketball player checks into his first home game since getting shot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated basketball player Kaden Lewis checked into his first home game of his Junior year on Monday. However, Kaden and his family did not always not know this moment would come.

“When we got there, he started to crash. He coded,” Kaden’s mom, Tameka Day, describes what happened at the hospital.

Just four months ago Kaden was fighting for his life at St. Joseph Hospital after being shot while playing basketball at John Crompton park on July 27th.

“Is my baby going to make it? So that was my immediate reaction. Like is he going to make it?” said Day.

The bullet pierced his right lung. But after surgery, Kaden knew he would survive and he wanted back in the game.

“He’s really strong. He was determined to get back to this court,” exclaimed Day.

Doctors said it would take Lewis about six months to make a full recovery. The 16-year-old high school junior was back on the basketball court after only three.

“I think I wasn’t supposed to come back till January so I knew I would miss some of the season,” said Lewis.

Kaden didn’t just check into the game. He finished the game with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

“He is a big part of our program and helps us out in tremendous ways,” said A&M Consolidated Head Basketball Coach, Andrew Dailey

“It was hard because I kind of just had to watch them when I wanted to be out there but I knew I couldn’t be out there because of the situation but now that I am back it feels great,” said Lewis.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.