Road back open after crash slows traffic at Harvey Road and State Highway 30 intersection
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The scene is clear after several vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning that slowed traffic.
The crash happened at the intersection of Harvey Road and State Highway 30. State Highway 30 is back open after the crash.
We’re still waiting to hear about any possible injuries.
