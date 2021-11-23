Elko Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Broyles Award, announced by the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation Tuesday afternoon.

Since his arrival in Aggieland, Elko has revamped the Texas A&M defense into a nationally recognized group, consistently rising the ranks in every major defensive statistical category. In his fourth year at A&M, the Aggies boast the second-best in scoring defense in the country, allowing just 14.9 points per game, as well as the No. 11 passing defense (182.4), both of which are good for second-best in the SEC. A&M ranks eighth in the nation allowing just 4.57 yard per play. The unit also sits in third in total defense (319.8) and fourth in total sacks (33.0) among league teams.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas.

A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA narrowed the list of nominees to 15 semi-finalists. Five finalists will be selected from the list of semi-finalists then an overall winner.

Elko and the No. 14 Aggies will close out the regular season Saturday, travelling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

