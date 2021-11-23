Advertisement

Elko Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Broyles Award, announced by the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation Tuesday afternoon.

Since his arrival in Aggieland, Elko has revamped the Texas A&M defense into a nationally recognized group, consistently rising the ranks in every major defensive statistical category. In his fourth year at A&M, the Aggies boast the second-best in scoring defense in the country, allowing just 14.9 points per game, as well as the No. 11 passing defense (182.4), both of which are good for second-best in the SEC. A&M ranks eighth in the nation allowing just 4.57 yard per play. The unit also sits in third in total defense (319.8) and fourth in total sacks (33.0) among league teams.

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career as head coach at Arkansas.

A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA narrowed the list of nominees to 15 semi-finalists. Five finalists will be selected from the list of semi-finalists then an overall winner.

Elko and the No. 14 Aggies will close out the regular season Saturday, travelling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
Costco clearing property for new College Station store
Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision...
Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
In recognition of Sinn’s gift through the Texas A&M Foundation, the department has been renamed...
Adam C. Sinn contributes $20 million to Texas A&M University’s Department of Finance

Latest News

Mathews Earns SEC Diver of the Week Honors
Aggies Equestrian Moves to No. 2 in Latest NCEA Rankings
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Wydermyer Named Mackey Award Finalist
Sam Houston State Football
WAC Football Postseason Honors Announced