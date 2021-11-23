Flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sherriff’s office has confirmed a major structure fire at the site of the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission.
According to the Navasota Examiner, the flames began around midnight.
Multiple fire crews remain on scene at this time.
