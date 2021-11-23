Advertisement

Family and friends remember Burleson County teen killed by train

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Lavender and purple balloons sway in the wind just a short distance from where 18-year-old Ah’Mari Mouton lost her life when her car was struck by a train shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The crash happened on Switch Back Road just off Highway 36 in Somerville. Police say preliminary investigations indicate that Mouton disregarded the traffic control arms at the train crossing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends say Mouton was the life of the party and always full of life and energy. Her sister Ah’Niya says things haven’t been the same since that morning.

“She was like really goofy, funny. She was full of life, she always wanted to have fun and party,” said Ah’Niya. “It’s been kind of rough but every day gets better, like its different emotions every day. One day I’ll have a good day, some days are bad.”

Family and friends say they’ll miss her laugh, smile, and loveable personality.

“I’ll miss her being goofy, being around us she was just always laughing. She always wanted me to do her hair and so I won’t get those days to go to my aunt’s house and just laugh and talk with her and have a good time,” said Mouton’s cousin Madison Knox.

“Every time I would see her like if we would speak, it’s always immediately leads to an argument or something, but it’s just, that’s just how we interact, I guess,” said friend and classmate Arvis Burns.

The family has set up a go-fund-me page to help with expenses.

Services for Mouton will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Yegua Center 616 8th Street, Somerville, TX 77879

As you all know we have had a Great loss in our family!!! 💔 I kno Ahmari has touched so many heart here in our small...

Posted by Jennifer Lauderdale on Saturday, November 20, 2021

