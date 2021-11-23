Local agriculture celebrated at the B/CS Chamber of Commerce’s 23nd annual Ag Breakfast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council’s Ag Breakfast is a Thanksgiving tradition in the Brazos Valley. The breakfast is held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving as a way to say ‘thank you’ to farmers and ranchers for the goods they provide throughout the year.

“We lift them up today to say thank you for working twenty-four-seven seven days a week to produce the food and fiber we enjoy in this great country,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, Chairman of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council.

For Burleson County farmer, Jay Wilder, he says Ag Breakfast is a way to show appreciation to his fellow farmers and ranchers.

“We work year-round,” said Wilder. “It seems like 24/7-365 is kind of how ag works, but I wouldn’t have anything else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”

Last year the traditional breakfast was not cooked by local farmers and ranchers due to COVID-19 precautions, but this year the annual cookoff returned. Local farmers and ranchers started cooking this year’s feast, which fed over 400 people, starting at 5:00 a.m.

The farmers and ranchers used local ingredients mainly grown and sourced from the Brazos Valley. According to Wilder, they used 150 dozen eggs, 95 pounds of steak, 50 pounds of sausage, 20 pounds of bacon, and lots of ham and potatoes to make the breakfast.

In addition to fellowship over locally produced food, the event also featured ag education and two award winners. Pat Shields won the Agricultural Impact Award and The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo won the Agricultural Business Award.

For Mazurkiewicz, it’s important to highlight the important role agriculture plays.

“We’re now 29 million people [strong] in the great state of Texas and many people take for granted where their food and fiber comes from,” said Mazurkiewicz. “If we don’t have agriculture advocacy events like this one, how are people going to know [about agriculture] if we don’t take the time to tell them.”

The next event for the B/CS Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council is the Annual Crawfish Boil, which will be held on March 18, 2022.

