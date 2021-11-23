Advertisement

Man arrested following shooting in Bryan neighborhood

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department has announced the arrest of a man following a shooting Friday night in a neighborhood on the north side.

Terry Terrell, 26, of College Station was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred Friday evening in the 900 block of Chicago Street between W 17th St and W 18th Streets.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been publicly released at this time.

Terrell’s bond has been set at $45,000.

