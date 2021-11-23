Mathews Earns SEC Diver of the Week Honors

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION –Senior Kurtis Mathews of the Texas A&M swimming & diving team was named Southeastern Conference Men’s Co-Diver of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The award marks the third time he has earned the accolade, second this season. Mathews shares the honor with LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez.

The Sydney, Australia native impressed against a ranked field at the Texas Diving Invitational, notching two top-two finishes for the Aggies. On the 3-meter, Mathews tied for first with a score of 463.05, followed by a second-place finish (407.60) on the 1-meter springboard.

The divers will return to action in January, when the Aggies travel to Florida to take on the Seminoles and the Gators.

