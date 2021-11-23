Advertisement

Mathews Earns SEC Diver of the Week Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION –Senior Kurtis Mathews of the Texas A&M swimming & diving team was named Southeastern Conference Men’s Co-Diver of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The award marks the third time he has earned the accolade, second this season. Mathews shares the honor with LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez.

The Sydney, Australia native impressed against a ranked field at the Texas Diving Invitational, notching two top-two finishes for the Aggies. On the 3-meter, Mathews tied for first with a score of 463.05, followed by a second-place finish (407.60) on the 1-meter springboard.

The divers will return to action in January, when the Aggies travel to Florida to take on the Seminoles and the Gators.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
Costco clearing property for new College Station store
Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision...
Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
In recognition of Sinn’s gift through the Texas A&M Foundation, the department has been renamed...
Adam C. Sinn contributes $20 million to Texas A&M University’s Department of Finance

Latest News

Aggies Equestrian Moves to No. 2 in Latest NCEA Rankings
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer catches a pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the...
Wydermyer Named Mackey Award Finalist
Sam Houston State Football
WAC Football Postseason Honors Announced
Sam Houston State Football
Three Kats named finalists for Stats Perform Awards