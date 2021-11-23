Michigan-based homebuilder expanding to Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Michigan-based company expanding to Navasota is promising to bring with it more than 250 new jobs.

The company is Skyline Champion and its website says it’s one of the largest homebuilders in North America with approximately 7,700 employees.

The following press release was released by the company:

“Today, Skyline Champion announced its newest home building facility in Navasota, Texas. The 270,000 square-foot plant located in southeast Texas reflects the company’s commitment to deliver affordable quality-built homes across North America.

As previously announced, the facility was acquired in June and the operation has been retooled. Hiring is underway, and the first production line will be operational this year. We anticipate opening a second line as the supply chain allows, while eventually growing the total operation to over 250 employees, becoming one of the largest employers in Navasota.

“Skyline Champion is thrilled to be in Navasota and we are making a long-term commitment here,” said Scott Isom, General Manager. Isom, who began his career on the manufacturing line continued, “We’re seeking employees looking to build a career with us; long-term team members that want to be a part of the Champion Homes family.”

Interested jobseekers can seek further information via the Champion Homes Careers Page at https://championhomes.applicantpro.com/jobs/?keywords=Navasota.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be a part of a team that builds a customer’s home,” said Burt Bearden, Human Resources Manager. “Every day you know what you’re working on matters and are rewarded for it. We look forward to welcoming new team members into a great company.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.