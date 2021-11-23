Advertisement

Officials: Endangered, missing teen spotted in Bryan

Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes has no ties to the area, but she was seen last week in Bryan, said authorities.
Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes has no ties to the area, but she was seen last week in Bryan, said authorities.(Image provided by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been issued by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley:

“The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) is issuing an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 16 year old Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes.  Cecilia was reported missing on November 18, 2021, after fleeing a location in Bryan, TX that she had just arrived.  It is not believed that she has any ties to the local community, and authorities believe that she may have fled to the Houston, TX area or other locations along the Gulf Coast region of the country.

Authorities believe that she is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

If she is sighted, she should not be approached, but rather local law enforcement should be contacted immediately.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts they should contact the Bryan, TX Police Department at 979-209-5300, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST, or their local law enforcement agency.  Attached are an Endangered Missing Child flyer from AANBV (PDF and JPG), an additional photo of Cecilia, and an NCMEC flyer (PDF).  The NMCEC flyer can be found here.”

