Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision...
Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County
Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The most severe scenario considered by ERCOT for this winter — very high demand for power,...
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
Costco clearing property for new College Station store

Latest News

Gate 12 Bar & Grill Owner Cody Whitten says they have openings across all job types, from...
“We are constantly challenged by hiring”: BCS businesses making adjustments to find workers
A&M Consolidated basketball player checks into his first home game since getting shot
A&M Consolidated basketball player checks into his first home game since getting shot
“We are constantly challenged by hiring”: BCS business making adjustments to find workers
“We are constantly challenged by hiring”: BCS business making adjustments to find workers
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station