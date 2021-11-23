Advertisement

“She’s always smiling”: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 104th birthday

Lillian Holubec turned 104 years old on Tuesday, November 23.
Lillian Holubec surrounded by loved ones at her 104th birthday celebration at Broadmoor Place.
Lillian Holubec surrounded by loved ones at her 104th birthday celebration at Broadmoor Place.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We’re grateful that she’s so happy,” family members told KBTX as they celebrated Lillian Holubec’s 104th birthday at Broadmoor Place on Tuesday, November 23.

She had a smile on her face the entire time as she read birthday cards, ate ice cream and a cupcake, and received hugs from family members. Her nephew, Mike Kristinik, said he believes that smile is her secret to living such a long, happy life. “Everybody that knows her now, and has known her throughout her life, remembers her optimism. She’s always positive about everything. I think that’s contributed to her good health and her lifespan.”

Holubec never had children of her own, but from the large gathering at Tuesday’s birthday celebration, it’s clear that she definitely has a lot of family members who love her.

She’s been through a lot in her 104 years of life, her nephew recalling stories she would tell him of the Great Depression or World War II. “She told me about the day her dad came home with window screens for the house. Prior to that they slept with the windows open with the bugs and mosquitos and everything. It’s remarkable to hear about how they survived like they did.”

“It’s her positive attitude. It shows. Even today. She’s always smiling and always laughing,” Kristinik said.

