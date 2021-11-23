Thanksgiving cold front may ruffle some feathers: rain & storms expected

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A strong cold front is scheduled to arrive Thanksgiving morning in the Brazos Valley. While this front will bring a festive chill to the day, it will likely make a mess of any planned morning travel or turkey frying for the holiday. Something to consider as we start the day with a likely chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Early version of what radar may look like during the morning hours of Thanksgiving (KBTX)

THANKSGIVING MORNING

A cold front is expected to reach the northern Brazos Valley by or shortly after sunrise Thursday. As a gusty north wind flips in, a line of thunderstorms will likely fill in along the leading edge of that chilly air. Ample moisture will be on hand throughout the atmosphere for the front to tap into, leading to areas of locally heavy rain throughout the morning hours.

TIMING : Scattered rain, few rumbles possible as early as 3-4am. Main round of active weather: 7am - 11am

RAINFALL : Widespread 0.75″ to 1.5″ expected, with localized higher totals upwards of 2″ possible further south

WIND GUSTS: While storms are not expected to be severe, stronger storms could push occasional wind gusts upwards of 30-40mph

The record rainfall for a Thanksgiving Day in Bryan-College Station: 0.85″ set 108 years ago in 1913. That record could easily be reached or broken if this rain event comes together as planned.

THANKSGIVING AFTERNOON

After the rain moves by, temperatures will quickly fall 10° - 15°. Sunrise thermometers in the upper 60s to 70° will find themselves in the upper 50s by noon for much / all of the area. Factor in the overcast skies and a breezy, somewhat brisk north wind through the afternoon and temperatures will struggle to warm back to the low 60s. Speaking of the wind, gusts 25-30mph are expected to kick up now and again.

Forecast temperatures at noon Thursday, November 25th (KBTX)

REST OF THE THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

Generally, overcast skies should keep that festive feeling in place for Friday activities. Highs are only slated to reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Another day with a breezy, brisk north wind on hand will add a caution for those climbing on ladders to get Christmas lights hung on the house. Saturday brings thick clouds at the least, scattered rain adding another 1/4″ to 1/2″ of water to gauges at the most. Scattered light rain may be able to come together through the afternoon hours.

