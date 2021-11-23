Three Kats named finalists for Stats Perform Awards

HUNTSVILLE – Eric Schmid, Jahari Kay and K.C. Keeler all picked up honors from Stats Perform on Monday as the trio was named as finalists for three of the top honors given out in the FCS.

Schmid was named one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given out to the top offensive player in the FCS; meanwhile, Kay is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given out to the top defensive player in the championship subdivision.

Additionally, Keeler is one of 17 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, which is given to the top head coach in the FCS in a given year. He has already claimed that honor once, doing so in 2016.

Both Schmid and Kay were named to the presason watch lists for each honor before backing it up with their play on the field. Kay was also a finalist for the award during the Spring 2021 season.

A 50-member, national media panel will select the winners of each award. They will be announced on January 7 in Frisco - the eve of the FCS championship game.

A 50-member, national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas – the eve of the FCS championship game.