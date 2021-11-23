“Washington County is jumping in with both feet”: New donation site added to Food for Families Food Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year, Washington County officially joins the Food for Families Food Drive. With this addition, the food drive will officially reach every single county served by the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Regina Holtkamp from St. John Lutheran Church of Prairie Hill said, “Washington County is jumping in with both feet and hoping for the best.” Holtkamp, along with Joe Williams of Bread Partners, and Lawrence Greer of Faith Mission, know better than most just how great the need is in Washington County.

All three organizers said they’ve seen the need grow exponentially over the last few years. Holtkamp said her church went from serving 80 people per month back in 2017 to serving up to 300 people every month this year. Williams explained that more than 15% of the population in the county is at-risk for food insecurity. According to Feeding America, that exact percentage is 16.9%. With the increased need, Williams said, the community has continued to step up. Greer echoed this, and explained why his organization, along with others, have taken it upon themselves to help out. “Hunger is always an issue. That need will always be there. People need to eat... They say you need to eat three meals a day. Some people are lucky to eat one. That need will just always be there.”

All three organizers told KBTX that this is what they’ve been called to do. Greer said, “When you know somebody needs something, I think we all have a duty as a human being to help another human being, in any way we possibly can.”

Holtkamp said she’s seen the impact something like the Food for Families Food Drive can have on a family or individual. “Most everyone that comes through, their gratitude is just unbelievable. Some of them cry when they see us put in a box of food. Many of them cry because they’re so grateful.” So grateful, in fact, that Williams said he’s had folks come back and make donations to Bread Partners, telling him “y’all were there for us when we needed you.”

Organizers said they want to continue to be there for everyone in their community, especially through the upcoming Food for Families Food Drive. They have no doubt the people of Washington County and across the Brazos Valley will show up for each other.

All food and monetary donations will be collected on Wednesday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Expo in Brenham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.