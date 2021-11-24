Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Missy
Staff at the shelter say this kitty is four years old and say her favorite place to be is in her bed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Missy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 22, 2021.
Staff at the shelter say she is four years old and say her favorite place to be is in her bed. She also can be shy and loves to hide.
“Missy also loves to be playful too. I think that she would be a great fit for any home that is looking for a loving cat,” said Savannah Gaines, Aggieland Humane Development Director.
Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.
The shelter will be closed Thursday & Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and reopen Saturday, November 27.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.