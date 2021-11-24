Brazos County Crime Stoppers searching for leads in 2002 murder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is looking for new leads in the murder of Keithron Tucker.

On March 9, 2002 a vehicle fire was reported in a vacant field near the intersection of E. 15th Street and Plum Street in Bryan. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a body on the ground in the open driver’s door of the vehicle.

Law enforcement said the vehicle was a 1989 Chrysler New Yorker and belonged to the victim’s mother. Tucker was later identified as the victim in this case.

Crime Stoppers believes there are people in the community who have information that will help law enforcement bring that justice and closure to the victim’s family.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

This case is part of a series of cold cases that Brazos County Crime Stoppers is featuring in 40 days to highlight its 40 years of service to the community.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.