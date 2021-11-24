Advertisement

Bryan father of two killed in accident in Bastrop

Family members tell KBTX Luis Alvarado was walking Saturday night when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
Luis Alvarado with his two sons.
Luis Alvarado with his two sons.(Photo provided by family to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is mourning the loss of one of their own following an accident last weekend in Bastrop.

Family members tell KBTX Luis Alvarado, 30, was walking Saturday night when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

“He left behind two amazing boys who he loved so much and would have done anything for them. He was a wonderful and amazing father,” said cousin Rosaria Herrera.

“His brothers and sister are devastated losing their brother. He was an amazing person who wouldn’t hurt a fly and was always very respectful,” said niece Yadira Contreras.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. You can visit the page by clicking here.

Alvarado is survived by his parents Jose Luis and Maria Alvardo, brothers Sergio, Osvaldo, and Jose, and sister Luz.

