Calvert boys’ basketball rolls past Franklin 69-44

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys’ basketball team beat Franklin 69-44 Tuesday afternoon at Trojan Gym.

MJ Thomas led the Trojans with 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kaiden Bridges added 21 points and 10 assists for the Trojans.

Franklin kept things close in the first quarter, only trailing 15-12 after the opening frame. Calvert held Franklin to 5 points in the second quarter to take a 38-17 at halftime. The Trojans then cruised to the 25 point victory.

Calvert will be back at home next Tuesday to host Centerville. Franklin will play New Waverly on Tuesday, December 7th.

