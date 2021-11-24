Consol boys’ basketball tops Huntsville 70-46

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 70-46 Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym. Consol moves to 5-2 on the season.

The Tigers were led by Ziyan Ali with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Justin Gooden had 11 points, 6 steals, and 3 rebounds. Kaden Lewis and Adam Jackson each chipped in 8 points apiece.

The Hornets had the lead for the majority of the first quarter, but an Adam Jackson steal and layup gave the Tigers the lead 13-11. The Tigers led 32-29 at halftime and were able to pull away in the second half for the big 24 point victory.

Consol will host Bryan next Tuesday. Huntsville will play at home next Tuesday against Magnolia.

