Advertisement

Consol boys’ basketball tops Huntsville 70-46

The Consol boys basketball team huddle up during their home game against Huntsville.
The Consol boys basketball team huddle up during their home game against Huntsville.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Huntsville 70-46 Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym. Consol moves to 5-2 on the season.

The Tigers were led by Ziyan Ali with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Justin Gooden had 11 points, 6 steals, and 3 rebounds. Kaden Lewis and Adam Jackson each chipped in 8 points apiece.

The Hornets had the lead for the majority of the first quarter, but an Adam Jackson steal and layup gave the Tigers the lead 13-11. The Tigers led 32-29 at halftime and were able to pull away in the second half for the big 24 point victory.

Consol will host Bryan next Tuesday. Huntsville will play at home next Tuesday against Magnolia.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
Costco clearing property for new College Station store
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision...
Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County

Latest News

Calvert's MJ Thomas rises up for a dunk during a home win over Franklin.
Calvert boys’ basketball rolls past Franklin 69-44
College Station falls to No. 1 Cedar Park
Texas A&M Basketball
Aggies Top Butler, 57-50, in Maui Invitational
Elko Named Broyles Award Semifinalist