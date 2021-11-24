Advertisement

Female senators urge Biden to protect Afghan women and girls

“They are in jeopardy. We need to protect them,” the senators say.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a bipartisan effort, all 24 female senators of the United States Congress are asking President Joe Biden in a letter to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The letter comes in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since August, activists say young girls have been sold or married off to older men so their families can buy food.

“Girls are considered to be a source of income for the most uneducated, poor families across the provinces,” said Yalda Afif, a program manager at HIAS.

Afif, a native of Afghanistan, works for the nonpartisan refugee protection organization in its New York office.

She said that in recent months, Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule has back-peddled on its treatment of women and girls, dismantling the progress that has been made in the past two decades.

“They deny women and girls an education beyond sixth grade,” said Afif.

In the wake of this, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is leading an effort in the Senate along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California.).

“They are in jeopardy,” said Ernst. “We need to protect them.”

Ernst explained what she wants to see the Biden administration do.

“They need to enter into those deliberations with the Taliban government,” she said.

Ernst said so far, the Biden administration hasn’t done that.

As far as Congress is concerned, Ernst said lawmakers can continue to work on evacuating Afghan evacuees and special immigrant visas while working to protect the Afghan citizens that remain under the Taliban’s rule.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau reached to the White House for comment on this story, and we are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County
In the most recent shootings, no injuries were reported but police are ramping up patrols to...
Navasota police investigating multiple shootings that may be related to recent homicide
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
Terry Terrell Jr., 26, of College Station was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with...
Man arrested following shooting in Bryan neighborhood
Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room

Latest News

Jay Kleberg formerly served as associate director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation,...
Jay Kleberg, King Ranch scion and conservationist, to run for land commissioner as a Democrat
State Rep. Ryan Guillen switches to GOP in latest blow to South Texas Democrats
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment
Election Day 2021
Election Day sees big turnout at some polling locations