Advertisement

Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed in an overnight explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several more and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood. The cause of the explosion Monday night remains under investigation. Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police cadaver dog found the child in the rubble of her home. Her father is in critical condition and another person suffered minor injuries. Earlier Tuesday, authorities said the adult victim was a 70-year-old man and the then-missing child was a 3-year-old girl but they corrected that information later in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found deceased inside a College Station motel Monday afternoon have been identified.
Police: 85, 81 year old found deceased in motel room
Costco clearing property for new College Station store
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County
REN FEST FLAMES
Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds
Only one person with a minor injury was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle collision...
Car split in half on Highway 21 in Brazos County

Latest News

FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San...
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves
Voices for Children is in need of 40-50 volunteers to help shop for holiday toy drive.
Shoppers needed to purchase gifts for foster children
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence
Authorities said Tuesday that the woman died at a hospital, and that fire crews and a police...
Girl, 4, woman, 55, killed in Michigan house explosion