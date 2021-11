BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kevin Holmes scored 19 points and Ethan Meaux added 11 as Rudder beat Elgin 55-44 Tuesday afternoon at The Armory.

Rudder will return to the court next week when they travel to Lufkin on November 30 to take on the Panthers. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

