Navasota officials excited about economic growth as Michigan-based company expands to area

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Michigan-based homebuilder Skyline Champion is expanding its operation and will soon call the city of Navasota home. The 270,000 square-foot plant will design manufactured and mobile homes, modular homes, and park model RVs.

Skyline Champion is no stranger to the Brazos Valley. The company currently sells homes through two retailers in Bryan and two retailers in Anderson. Skyline Champion also has close to 200 houses on the market in the Brazos Valley.

The home building company will be located in a warehouse that once was home to Groundforce Construction and Evolution Building Systems in the 9000 block of Industrial Drive.

City leaders say the type of jobs the company will offer fits well with the skill set of many Navasota residents, making the company’s expansion a good fit for all involved.

“It’s good for our overall economy because we already have a significant industrial base, and this just diversifies it a lot,” said Navasota Mayor Bert Miller. “It’s different skills for different mindsets and different skills that people might have to be able to fill the different positions that they’ll have available.”

According to their website, Skyline Champion is one of the largest homebuilders in North America and employs nearly 8,000 people. The company is looking to bring 250 jobs to the Navasota location.

The company released the following press release:

“Today, Skyline Champion announced its newest home building facility in Navasota, Texas. The 270,000 square-foot plant located in southeast Texas reflects the company’s commitment to deliver affordable quality-built homes across North America.

As previously announced, the facility was acquired in June and the operation has been retooled. Hiring is underway, and the first production line will be operational this year. We anticipate opening a second line as the supply chain allows, while eventually growing the total operation to over 250 employees, becoming one of the largest employers in Navasota.

“Skyline Champion is thrilled to be in Navasota and we are making a long-term commitment here,” said Scott Isom, General Manager. Isom, who began his career on the manufacturing line continued, “We’re seeking employees looking to build a career with us; long-term team members that want to be a part of the Champion Homes family.”

Interested jobseekers can seek further information via the Champion Homes Careers Page at https://championhomes.applicantpro.com/jobs/?keywords=Navasota.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be a part of a team that builds a customer’s home,” said Burt Bearden, Human Resources Manager. “Every day you know what you’re working on matters and are rewarded for it. We look forward to welcoming new team members into a great company.”

