Overturned cement truck blocking lane of Hwy 6 feeder at S. Oaks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An overturned cement truck is blocking one lane of traffic in College Station.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of S. Oaks Drive and the Highway 6 feeder road it connects to. A KBTX reporter on the scene confirms that a cement truck is on its side in that area, blocking the right lane of the feeder road.

CSPD says the driver was trying to turn onto S. Oaks when the truck overturned.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - Please avoid the area of S Oaks and southbound Feeder Rd. We are working a traffic crash at this time. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 24, 2021

The driver of the cement truck reportedly went to the hospital with minor injuries.

